Two jailed for ‘eruption of violence’ at funeral

Author: Our Reporter
TWO men have been jailed for their roles in a violent disorder incident during the burial of a woman at Tuam Cemetery.
Galway Circuit Court was told there was an “eruption of violence” in the graveyard when members of the McDonagh family attacked members of the extended Ward family.
Five men were before the court for sentencing.
They are: Jarlath McDonagh Snr (47), with an address at Bay 4 Carrowbrowne Halting Site, Headford Road, Galway; Patrick McDonagh (30), Bay 6 Halting Site, Galway Road, Tuam; David McDonagh (50), 59 Parkmore, Tuam; Stephen McDonagh (31), 64 Corrach Buí, Rahoon, and with a previous address in Tuam; John McDonagh Jnr (28), with a former address at Bay 2 Halting Site, Galway Road, Tuam and now living in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.
All five pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Tuam Cemetery on September 22, 2021.
After hearing evidence, Judge Brian O’Callaghan told all five men their behaviour created “fear and terror” and they had “acted like a herd, an ignorant bunch of humans”.
“Five cattle wouldn’t have acted the way ye acted”, he added.
The judge noted that adults and children were present during the violence.
“The level of disorder perpetrated by each of you was disgraceful. The level of unlawful violence described by your witnesses was shocking,” he said.
He told all five men they had acted on the day out of “self-induced anger and hatred for other people in that graveyard, the level of hatred was nothing short of appalling”.
The judge added that the court accepted the men’s remorse as genuine and that their primary piece of cooperation in the case was their guilty pleas.
Stephen McDonagh and David McDonagh, who the court was told each had previous convictions, both received prison sentences totalling 18 months.
Jarlath McDonagh Snr, John McDonagh Jnr and Patrick McDonagh each received two and a half year prison sentences, fully suspended on condition including they make payments to the Garda Benevolent Fund.
The court heard two separate funerals took place in Tuam on September 22, 2021, those of Martin Ward, a man in his 30s, and Teresa Ward.
Detective Garda Alan Sheerin of Tuam Garda Station told prosecuting counsel, Conall MacCarthy BL, that a number of the extended members of the Ward family attended the burial of Martin Ward and remained to attend the burial of their neighbour Tessy Ward.
He said funeral cortège of Tessy Ward entered the cemetery and the members of the McDonagh family who attended the funeral in Tuam cathedral, were assisting carrying the coffin to the gravesite.
Det Sheerin told the court that a “violent disturbance” broke out between members of the McDonagh family participating in the cortège and other persons present in the graveyard at the time, namely members of the extended Ward family.
He said the “eruption of violence” commenced just as the coffin containing the remains of Tessy Ward were being removed from the hearse.
The court heard weapons were produced and members of the Ward family were attacked.
A number of people were hospitalised and one man was airlifted to University Hospital Galway.
Det Sheerin said Fr Ray Flaherty was in attendance at the graveyard on the day of the burial of Tessy Ward and he described the incidents as being like “chaos”.
The court heard Fr Flaherty described how he pleaded with all concerned to desist from their violent behaviour, but his words fell on deaf ears.
Fr Flaherty had to take refuge behind some trees to avoid being injured himself as large stones and rocks were being used as projectiles.
In a victim impact statement read in court, one of the injured men, Charlie Ward, said he received four stab wounds, required 47 staples and was left with permanent scars.
He said he suffered from PTSD and still felt under threat.
“There is no mediation going on and there seems to be end to these attacks” he added.
