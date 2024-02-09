Two in a row for Spiddal’s Coláiste Chroí Mhuire as student crowned winner of EU translation contest
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Fionnán Ó Coisdealbha from Coláiste Chroí Mhuire in Spiddal has been crowned the Irish winner of the EU young translation contest.
Fionnán’s win marks the second year in a row that Coláiste Chroí Mhuire has taken home the top Irish prize of ‘Juvenes Translatores’.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Fifth year student, Fionnán explains the piece he translated and how he is feeling ahead of the ceremony in Brussels next month.
Meanwhile, a special commendation award also went to Coláiste Chroí Mhuire’s Róise Ní Churraoin.
While five students from Coláiste Coiribe were also commended – Rebecca Breathnach, Róisín Ní Lionaird, Katie Ní Lochlainn, Seán Ó Laoghaire and Renato Brule.
The post Two in a row for Spiddal’s Coláiste Chroí Mhuire as student crowned winner of EU translation contest appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway/Roscommon TD slams Government’s new housing guidelines as ‘an assault on rural Ireland’
Galway/Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice has slammed new Government housing guidelines, saying it&...
Councillor slams Galway Active Travel funding allocation as ‘farcical’
The allocation of Active Travel funding announced for Galway yesterday is being slammed as ‘...
Buaile Bo Ballyloughnane project searches for school and community group ambassadors
Galway City Council is searching for local schools and community groups to get involved with its ...
Government funding rolls out courses at Galway’s two universities for students with intellectual disability
150 students with an intellectual disability will start a third level course in September, includ...
Award-winning artist commissioned to develop new sculpture for Salmon Weir pedestrian bridge
An award-winning artist has been commissioned to create a new sculpture for the Salmon Weir Pedes...
Population of Hen Harriers declining in Slieve Aughty Mountains in Galway
The Hen Harrier population of the Slieve Aughty Mountains in Galway has declined extensively sinc...
Galway TD urges social media companies to raise age limit to 16
Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon is urging social media companies to raise their age limit to 16. The...
Plans for new apartment block in Oranmore
Plans have been lodged for a new apartment block in Oranmore. David & Sally Jordan are seekin...
Connacht Hospitality Group announces €122,000 for good causes in 2023
The Connacht Hospitality Group recently announced that it has supported charities, not-for-profit...