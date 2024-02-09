Fionnán Ó Coisdealbha from Coláiste Chroí Mhuire in Spiddal has been crowned the Irish winner of the EU young translation contest.

Fionnán’s win marks the second year in a row that Coláiste Chroí Mhuire has taken home the top Irish prize of ‘Juvenes Translatores’.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Fifth year student, Fionnán explains the piece he translated and how he is feeling ahead of the ceremony in Brussels next month.

Meanwhile, a special commendation award also went to Coláiste Chroí Mhuire’s Róise Ní Churraoin.

While five students from Coláiste Coiribe were also commended – Rebecca Breathnach, Róisín Ní Lionaird, Katie Ní Lochlainn, Seán Ó Laoghaire and Renato Brule.

The post Two in a row for Spiddal’s Coláiste Chroí Mhuire as student crowned winner of EU translation contest appeared first on Galway Bay FM.