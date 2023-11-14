Gardai are investigating two house burglaries in the Moylough area which took place on the same day

The first one took place at Brierfield North on Thursday between 8.15am and 6.15pm.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The house was ransacked in the course of the burglary

The second one occurred in Lakeview between 4.30pm and 7.30pm

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area or who may have any information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Gardaí on 090 96 31-890

The post Two house burglaries in Moylough on same day appeared first on Galway Bay FM.