Two homes under the €100k mark

Two properties in Glenamaddy both come with a price tag of under €100,000.

The first is No 2 O’Keeffe Park, which is located to the front of the development and stands on a large site with laid lawns and a large garden to the side of the property which has potential for an extension subject to planning permission.

There is a garage to the rear of the property with mature hedging to the side boundary and block wall to the front. O’Keeffe Park is within walking distance to the town and all amenities including national and secondary schools and shops.

The property includes oil-fired central heating, two bathrooms, solid fuel stove in kitchen (which assists heating) and driveway to the front with double gates.

The ground floor accommodation includes front porch, reception hallway, sitting room, kitchen/dining room and bathroom/utility. On the first floor are three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Separately, Connaughton Auctioneers are also offering for sale a three-bed bungalow on the outskirts of the town at Stonetown.

This property is in need of completion internally and sits on a large site which extends to the rear. There is a new roof on the property with double glazed windows and the property is wired and plumbed.

The accommodation includes an entrance porch to the front, large open plan living/dining room, kitchen to the rear and a bedroom. On the first floor is another bedroom and a large open plan space which can be finished to the buyer’s own taste and requirements.

Stonetown is in Ballymoe Road and a three-minute drive from the town, which in turn is approximately one hour from Galway City. The residence has been fully fenced on all sides with parking to the side which extends to the rear.

The bungalow’s asking price is €65,000. For further information on either property or to arrange a viewing, contact Connaughton Auctioneers on 090666 3700.