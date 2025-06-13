  • Services

Two Government Ministers to meet Gaeltacht housing groups in Connemara

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two Government Ministers will be in Connemara today meeting with Gaeltacht housing groups in Connemara.

Banú and Tintéan will be raising their concerns with Housing Minister James Browne and Gaeltacht Minister Dara Calleary.

The groups will be speaking to the Ministers in relation a lack of housing in Gaeltacht areas and the importance of keeping Irish speakers in these areas.

Earlier today, the Minister Browne opened Threshold’s newly revamped office in the city and opened Galway’s first cost rental homes on Old Monivea Road.

He says Gaeltacht communities are a high priority for him and he wants to learn more about their needs

