There are two Galway winners in this year’s Project Management Institute awards.

The National Project Awards are held in association with PwC.





They recognise the contribution of project management to Ireland’s success both nationally and internationally.

Boston Scientific Galway Equipment Engineering PMO took home Project Management Office of the Year.

The Galway Migrant Collective / AMDAF won the Project Management for Social Good award for their Supporting 500+ Migrants in Galway project.

The post Two Galway winners in Project Management Institute awards appeared first on Galway Bay FM.