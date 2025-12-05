  • Services

Two Galway winners at national medtech conference in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There were three Galway winners at the Irish Medtech awards held in Galway City last night.

Medical manufacturing company Palliare won the Emerging Medtech Company of the Year Award, while the Institute for Clinical Trials at the University of Galway picked up the collaboration in Medtech Award.

Tom Kelly from Ballinasloe was also recognised on the night for his contribution to medtech.

500 business leaders gathered at the Irish Medtech awards ceremony in the Galmont Hotel last night.

