Two Galway students win top prizes at Global Undergraduate Awards

Two Galway students Rian Cody and Roisin Flynn have won top prizes at the Global Undergraduate Awards.

The competition is the world’s leading academic awards programme for undergraduate research across ninety nine countries

Rian Cody from Tuam, is a student in Trinity College Dublin, and he secured a global award for his project “Mackie and Boyle on Self- Refutation” in the philosophy category.

He will be presented with the prestigious Thomas Clarkson Gold Medal at the Global Summit in Dublin on November the 11th

Róisín Flynn, a student in the Royal College of Surgeons, received a regional award in the Life Sciences category for her project on the role of Histone Deacetylases in breast cancer.