  • Services

Services

Two Galway students have won top undergraduate prizes for Maths

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Two Galway students have won top undergraduate prizes for Maths
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two Galway students have won top undergraduate prizes for their excellence in maths.

Trinity College Dublin student Ronan Zal/etel from Glenanail and University of Galway student Ihor Skoro/boga/tko from Oughterard are among the nine winners of the Hamilton prize.

Top mathematical students in their final year of study are nominated by their universitites for the Royal Irish Academy accolade

The winners received a cash prize and a certificate of achievement at an award ceremony in the Academy

One of the winners, Ronan Zaletel says getting the award was a very special occasion.

 

More like this:
no_space
Galway Gardaí investigate two city assaults over Bank Holiday weekend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Gardaí are investigating two assaults in the c...

no_space
Former Greens city councillor to contest Galway West by-election

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFormer Green Party city councillor Niall Murphy has c...

no_space
Galway-based Solaris Tea Wins ‘Best Organic Tea & Wellness Brand’ at Global Luxury Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway-city-based Solaris Tea has won ‘Best Organic T...

no_space
Connemara Cllr Noel Thomas confirms intention to run for Galway West by-election

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIndependent Ireland Connemara Councillor Noel Thomas ...

no_space
Eamon Ó Cúiv, Mayor of Galway Cubbard and Senator Kyne respond to by-election queries

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMayor of Galway Councillor Mike Cubbard says he is 'w...

no_space
Eamon Ó Cúiv, Mayor of Galway Cubbard and Senator Kyne respond to bye-election queries

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMayor of Galway Councillor Mike Cubbard says he is 'w...

no_space
Local TD demands Government do more to tackle banking scams

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD is demanding that the Government do more t...

no_space
Local MEP calls out EU and Irish Government over rising energy prices

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local MEP has called out the European Commission an...

no_space
Galway County Council launches revamped bilingual website

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council has launched a revamped bilingu...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up