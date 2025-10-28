Two Galway students have won top undergraduate prizes for Maths

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two Galway students have won top undergraduate prizes for their excellence in maths.

Trinity College Dublin student Ronan Zal/etel from Glenanail and University of Galway student Ihor Skoro/boga/tko from Oughterard are among the nine winners of the Hamilton prize.

Top mathematical students in their final year of study are nominated by their universitites for the Royal Irish Academy accolade

The winners received a cash prize and a certificate of achievement at an award ceremony in the Academy

One of the winners, Ronan Zaletel says getting the award was a very special occasion.