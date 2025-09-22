Two Galway schools triumph in National Battery Recycling Competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two Galway schools have been crowned winners in a National Battery Recycling Competition

Bearna Primary School recycled just over 50,000 batteries while Coláiste Mhuire, Ballygar recycled 11,700 batteries

Both Schools have earned a €2,000 sports voucher for their efforts.

Their efforts to save valuable materials from landfill were part of the WEEE Ireland competition

It saw a total of 1.5 million batteries collected across Ireland weighing almost as much as four school buses.

WEEE Ireland uses the competiion for fundraising for LauraLynn children’s charity

Just over 610 thousand euro has been donated over the last 14 years

Head of Environmental Compliance at WEEE Ireland Elizabeth O’Reilly says the new EU Batteries Regulation raises the bar and schools are leading the way