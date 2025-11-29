  • Services

Two Galway schools named 'Champions of Sanctuary'

  Avatar
Two Galway schools named 'Champions of Sanctuary'
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University of Galway has named two city schools as “Champion Schools of Sanctuary”.

Colaiste Muire Mathair and Galway Educate together were recognised for their commitment to creating welcoming, inclusive and safe enviorments for students.

They were among seven schools nationwide honoured at a recent awards ceremony.

Schools of Sanctuary is described as neither a project or a short term school initiave – but a culture achieved over time to ensure everyone feels welcomed, safe and included.

 

 

