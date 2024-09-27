Two Galway restaurants named among SOUPerb Awards recipients

Two Galway restaurants have been named among the SOUPerb Awards recipients, which is decided by public vote

The Kings Head in the city received the SOUPerb award for Sustainability, for their impressive ‘whole catch’ approach to cooking.





Head Chef Brendan Keane dedicated the award to the late Ali Jalilvand, who supplied the restaurant with fresh fish for 30 years before his recent passing.

Meanwhile Coyne’s Gastropub in south Connemara was crowned SOUPerb’s Hidden Gem.

