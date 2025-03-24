  • Services

Two Galway Restaurants Make Sunday Times Top Ten List

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two Galway Restaurants have made the top ten in the Sunday Times Annual Best Restaurants list.

Darog Wine Bar in Dominick Street is listed at number three behind Goldie in Cork and Allta in Dublin with Lignum in Loughrea listed at number five in the top ten list as the most sought after restaurants to book a table at in 2025.

There was one further West of Ireland establishment listed in the top ten with Savoir House in Westport at number 10.

The annual 100 Best Restaurants list also includes a number of other categories including Best for Breakfast, Best for Cheese Boards and many more.

A new Hot Contenders list features ones to watch for 2025 and highlights new openings and buzzy casual dining options.

Compiled by renowned food critics John and Sally McKenna, this is their fourth decade covering the 100 Best Restaurants in Ireland.

The full list of the 100 Best Restaurants is available in today’s The Sunday Times.

