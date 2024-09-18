Two Galway restaurants in running for Ireland’s best seafood chowder
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Ireland’s best seafood chowder might be crowned in Galway, as two local restaurants are in contention.
Public voting has earned Coyne’s Gastropub in Connemara and the Kings Head in the city a place among seven finalists for the SOUPerb Awards
The competition is organised by Cully and Sully, in collaboration with John and Sally McKenna of McKenna’s Guide.
A judging panel has been visiting all the finalists, to taste their seafood chowder, and the winner will be announced in the coming weeks.
