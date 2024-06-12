Two Galway primary schools shortlisted in Ocean Champion Awards

The Marine Institute has named three Galway primary schools on this year’s shortlist for the Explorers Education Programmes Ocean Champion Awards.

They focus on awarding the best school projects on ocean literacy that are carried out under the programme.





A joint project called ‘Team Explorers’ from Eagles Nest National School and Lettergesh National School on the Renvyle Peninsula made the list under the ‘Marine Outdoor School Project’ category.

While in the STEAM and Marine School Project category, St Nicholas’ Parochial School is nominated for its project ‘We are Ocean Champions.’

The winners and presentation of plaques and certificates will be announced throughout June.

