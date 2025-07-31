  • Services

Two Galway organisations make final of National Lottery Good Causes Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two organisations from Galway have been announced as finalists in this year’s National Lottery Good Causes Awards

Gaillimh le Gaeilge which promotes the use of Irish in Galway’s business community will contest the Irish Language category

Galway Community Circus which uses circus as a tool for youth development and social inclusion will contest the Arts and Culture section

The awards, now in their seventh year, celebrate the work carried out by thousands of projects, clubs and individuals who have received support from Good Causes funding

