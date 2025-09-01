Two Galway motorists highlighted for speeding on National Slowdown Day

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two Galway motorists have been highlighted for speeding on National Slowdown Day.

Both were in 50km/hr zones – with one driving at 65km/hr on the Dublin Road in the city, and the other doing 66km/hr on the Main Street in Williamstown

Gardaí have caught 268 drivers travelling over the speed limit so far today, with the enforcement operation continuing until midnight.

It’s aim is to promote safer driving and reduce speed-related collisions on Irish roads.

Examples of high speeds detected include:

114km/h in an 80km/h Zone on the R445 in Portlaoise, Co. Laois

• 107km/h in an 80km/h Zone on the N81 in Tullow, Co. Carlow

• 79km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R267 in Bundoran, Co. Donegal

• 78km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R639 in Glanmire, Co. Cork

• 67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Davis Road in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

• 65km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Dublin Road in Galway City

• 104km/h in an 80km/h Zone on the R265 in St Johnston, Co. Donegal

• 100km/h in an 80km/h Zone on the R132 in Julianstown, Co. Meath

• 80km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the L7071 in Nurney, Co. Kildare

• 80km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N21 in Rathkeale, Co. Limerick

• 69km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N4 in Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Roscommon

• 66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Main Street in Williamstown, Co. Galway