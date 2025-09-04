Two Galway locals announced as Farm Safety Community Champions

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two Galway locals have been announced as Farm Safety Community Champions under a new initiative.

It’s being launched by Irish Rural Link, and aims to combat labour and isolation concerns on Irish farms.

The programme consists of the training of nine regionally spread community champions from various backgrounds, including farming and teaching.

Two of them are Galway natives – farmer Maura Canning from Mullagh near Loughrea, and educator Geraldine Delaney from Kiltrogue near Claregalway.