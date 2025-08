This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two healthy food initiatives in Galway are being backed with funding by Safefood.

The All-Island €1.5m programme will fund 28 community organisations, focusing on low-income areas in each region.

The Galway groups to benefit are Croí na Gaillimhe Resource Centre and Galway City Partnership

Each organisation gets five thousand per year, and up to five thousand more per year for running costs, and each will get this funding each year until 2028.