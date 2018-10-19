Two Galway Gardai commended for bravery at state ceremony

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway Gardaí have been commended for their bravery at a State ceremony this afternoon.

Garda Maria Freeley and Reserve Garda Alan Burke are among 21 people in total who received National Bravery Awards.

They were nominated after their heroic act in saving a young man from drowning after he fell into the Corrib River on St. Patricks Day.

Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil, Sean O’Fearghail, whose office organises the awards, says the Gardaí are an example for young recruits.

Photo credit: @oireachtasNews