Two Galway families to perform on TG4's Réalta agus Gaolta tonight

Published:

  Avatar
  Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Two Galway families to perform on TG4's Réalta agus Gaolta tonight
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two families from Galway will perform in front of the judges in tonight’s episode of the popular TG4 show Réalta agus Gaolta hosted by Síomha Ní Ruairc.

They are father and daughters Patrick, Lynn, Aoibhinn, Kate and Anna Hartigan from Ballinasloe and the Canavan brothers James and Connor from Clifden.

Judging the families will be champion sean-nós singer Irial Ó Ceallaigh and the award-winning broadcaster Sinéad Ní Uallacháin.

Each week, the judges are joined by a special guest judge and this week, it is Megan Nic Ruairí who is a member of the well-known family folk/ trad band Clann Mhic Ruairí from Donegal and is also a well-known and accomplished singer songwriter in her own right.

The programme will be broadcast on TG4 this evening at 8.30pm.

