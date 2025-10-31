Two Galway companies win prize at North-South Cooperation Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two Galway-based companies have won a cash prize at the North-South Business Cooperation Awards.

The awards celebrate cross-border entrepreneurship, and recognise businesses that bridge communities in Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Grá Chocolates with Armagh business Needi took home a sliver award of €100,000 and Súil Pharma with Belfast-based Medinect Ophtho won a bronze award of €25,000.

The ceramony took place today in the Castle Lesile Estate in Monoghan and Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, creator and owner of easy family brands presented the awards.