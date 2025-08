This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two Galway charities have been presented with the proceeds from this year’s Cathaoirleach’s Ball.

It raised €20,000 for Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit and Loughrea based Hand in Hand Children’s Cancer Charity.

Councillor Martina Kinane who was the host for the ball presented the cheques.

She said it’s a powerful reminder of the impact we can have when we come together in generosity and goodwill.