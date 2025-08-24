Two Galway-based initiatives shortlisted for National Age Friendly Recognition and Achievement Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two Galway-based initiatives have been shortlisted for the 2025 National Age Friendly Recognition and Achievement Awards, organised by Age Friendly Ireland.

They are 60+ Climate Drive, a county initiative who have been shortlisted in the Age Friendly Community Innovation category and Positive Ageing Week – Local Heroes Campaign in Galway City who are shortlisted for the Age Friendly Active and Healthy Ageing Award.

Each initiative has been recognised for its outstanding contribution to creating inclusive, supportive communities where older people can live well, feel valued, and stay connected.

The awards ceremony will take place on 23 October at The Galmont Hotel, Galway, jointly hosted by Galway City Council and Galway County Council.

The full list of nominations are:

Age Friendly Transport Award – Older Voices Community Car Initiative, Kildare

– Kerry Cancer Support Group’s Healthlink Transport

– Accessible Hospital Bus Service, Meath Age Friendly Active and Healthy Ageing – Positive Ageing Week – Local Heroes Campaign, Galway City

– Live Well – Health and Wellbeing Information Event, Laois

– AgeWell, Meath

– Monaghan Age Friendly Hospital Age Friendly Business Innovation – Slieve Russell Hotel, Cavan

– Gas Networks Ireland, Dublin City

– Foxrock Age Friendly Business Initiative, DLR

– Tirlán, Kildare Age Friendly Safety & Security – Age Friendly Emergency Services Engagement Expo, Cork County

– Home Fire Safety Visit Collab – Mayo

– Mayo St Joseph’s House, Waterford Age Friendly Communications – Carlow Older People’s Council Information Hub

– Hi Digital Intergenerational Project, Cork County

– Limerick Libraries Digital Tablet Lending | Vodafone Age Friendly Environment – EnergyCloud Age Friendly Pilot, Cork City

– Ardee Garden Care & Repair Project, Louth

– Towards Age Friendly Healthcare | Walkability Study of Clondalkin Primary Care Centre, South Dublin Age Friendly Community Innovation Award – Hearth – Art for Older People at Home, Mayo

– Vulnerable Persons Programme, South Dublin

– 60+ Climate Drive, Galway County

– Creative Christmas Connections, Kilkenny

– Together We Are Stronger, Carlow Age Friendly Housing – Baile an Róigh, Rosslare, Wexford

– Bowden Court, Fingal

– Cuirt an Troisc, Donegal

Shortlisted projects will be visited by the judging panel across the months of August/September.