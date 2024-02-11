Two Galway authors shortlisted for KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway based authors Patricia Forde and Serena Molloy have been shortlisted for this year’s KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards.
Laureate na nÓg, Patricia Forde’s novel ‘The Girl Who Fell to Earth’ is a science fiction thriller set in contemporary Dublin.
It explores contemporary concerns through the eyes of a visitor to earth
English teacher Serena Molloy has been shortlisted for ‘Wider Than the Sea’, her debut novel
It’s centred on a spirited young girl who struggles at school and finds solace through an unlikely friendship with a dolphin named Sunny.
This book also features dyslexic-friendly blank verse with illustrations by George Ermos.
Patricia and Serena are among 10 writers on the shortlist for 6 awards at a ceremony to be held in Dublin on May 22
The Junior Juries’ Award will be decided by young readers across the island
The post Two Galway authors shortlisted for KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
