This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two Galway Accountancy students have finished first in the world in their exams.

Elizabeth Howard, from Forster Street, and Aoife Mc Walters, from Conagher, both ranked joint first globally in their Taxation exams

In addition, Aoife finished first in Ireland in a further three subjects

Both women are Association of Chartered Certified Accountants students at Dublin-based online and blended learning college, Accountancy School.