Two firearms, ammunition and a cocaine press seized in Woodlawn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two firearms, ammunition and a cocaine press have been seized at a residence in the Ballinasloe area.

Today’s planned search at Woodlawn was part of an ongoing operation targeting criminal activity in the Galway Division and surrounding areas.

The firearms have been forwarded for a technical examination by the Ballistics Section of the Garda Technical Bureau.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested and is currently being detained at a station in the Garda North Western Region under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Garda say the investigation is ongoing.