Two Door Cinema Club for Arts Festival Big Top

Northern Ireland indie rock band Two Door Cinema Club will play the Heineken Big Top at Galway International Arts Festival next July. Their gig, on Friday, July 26, is the first confirmed act for the 2019 Big Top concert series.

Formed in 2007 by County Down school friends Alex Trimble (vocals), Sam Halliday (guitar) who were later joined by Kevin Baird (bass), Two Door Cinema Club released their debut album, Tourist History, in 2010. Featuring tunes such as Something Good Can Work, Undercover Martyn and What You Know, it won the Choice Music Prize for Irish Album of the Year.

Their second album, Beacon, recorded with Jacknife Lee (U2, REM, Bloc Party) at his Los Angeles studio, followed in 2012. A consolidation of their sound, with added beats and synth fuzz, it debuted at number one on the Irish albums chart and reached number two in the UK albums chart.

They had a sold-out show at London’s O2 Arena in December 2013 but had to cancel their headline Latitude 2014 performance when Alex was hospitalised with stress-induced stomach ulcers. After this, the band – which signed to Parlophone in 2013 – decided to take a break.

Reconvening mid-2015, mainly by email, the members created their third album from their respective bases across the globe.

