Two defeats in five days for Galway United on their travels as Melody sees red

GALWAY United suffered defeat on the road for the second time in five days last Friday when going down 3-0 to Drogheda United, and to make matters worse, they lost Conor Melody to a straight red card in injury-time.

United went into the game having lost 2-1 to Bray Wanderers the previous Monday night, a Hugh Douglas second-half brace sealing the win for the Seagulls after Shane Doherty had given United a 21st minute lead.

They deserved to take something from that trip to the Carlisle Grounds, but can have no complaints over Friday’s result as they were second-best for much of the game.

They fell behind in the 12th minute when Kevin Farragher pumped a long ball forward to pick out Mark Doyle in the United penalty area. He controlled before squaring for Chris Lyons, whose initial shot was blocked by Stephen Walsh.

Walsh also managed to block Lyons’ rebounded effort, but it was third time lucky for the Drogheda man, though he knew little about it: as he fell over, the ball bounced back towards him again, hitting his backside and diverting back towards goal and just over the line.

The home side had a number of chances to double their lead before the break, but Kevin Horgan denied Luke McNally from close range; and then got a strong hand to a Mark Doyle header.

United’s glimpses of the opposition’s goal were few and far between, with Melody having perhaps the best chance in the 21st minute with a free-kick, but he failed to find the target.

Dara Costello – back in the side after a 3-match suspension – also had a sight of goal late in the half when he was picked out by Marc Ludden, but his effort was off target.

Both teams struggled to find any rhythm in the early stages of the second-half, but it was the home side who grabbed the game’s crucial second goal, effectively ending any chance of a United comeback.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.