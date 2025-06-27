  • Services

Two dead sea birds washed up on beaches in Galway and Kerry test positive for bird flu

Published:

Two dead sea birds washed up on beaches in Galway and Kerry test positive for bird flu
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two dead sea birds, washed up on beaches in Galway and Kerry have tested positive for bird flu.

The Department of the Marine says the beach in Galway was An Trá Mhór near Inverin.

A dead wild sea bird was also washed up in Clare, but has not tested positive for avian influenza.

Agriculture and Marine Minister Martin Heydon is advising poultry farmers in Galway, Kerry and Clare to take biosecurity measures to protect their flocks.

The Minister is also reminding dog owners to keep pet dogs on a leash in areas where there are sick or dead wild birds.

The HSE has rated the current risk to the general public from Avian flu as low, rising to medium risk for those exposed by occupation.

The public is being reminded not to touch dead or wild birds on beaches over the summer.

