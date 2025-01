This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A suicide intervention skills training course is taking place in Galway City next week.

The free two-day course is an intensive, interactive, and practice-dominated workshop.

It’s designed to help participants recognise the immediate risk of suicide and learn how to intervene and help those who need it.

The ASIST Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training will take place on January 14th and 15th from 9AM-5PM at Croí, Moyala Lane, Newcastle