Two County Galway schools are closing their doors for the last time today.

Attymon National School and Scoil Naomh Chuan in Killimor are among the eight small schools across the country closing today due to declining pupil numbers.

The Department of Education says the schools concerned have between one and six pupils.

The other rural schools closing today are in counties Kerry, Wexford, Louth, Donegal and Tipperary.