Two County Galway projects in running for Pride of Place glory

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two County Galway projects are in the running for Pride of Place glory with the judges visits taking place today and tomorrow.

The Marconi Men’s Shed in Clifden and the community of Clarinbridge have been selected to represent County Galway in the all-island competition.

The awards, organised by peacebuilding charity Co-operation Ireland celebrate the voluntary efforts of community groups that improve their local areas through collaboration and dedication.

The Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony takes place on November 7th at the Strand Hotel in Limerick.

Galway has a strong history in the competition with the most recent overall category winner being Creggs Rural Development Group in 2023, which won the Climate Action & Biodiversity category.

