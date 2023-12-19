Two Connemara Fianna Fáil councillors may face party sanctions over comments on refugee accommodation plans

Two Connemara Fianna Fáil councillors may face party sanctions over their comments on asylum seeker accommodation plans for Rosscahill

Councillors Noel Thomas and Séamus Walsh opposed the plans to house 70 asylum seekers at Ross Lake House and took part in a protest with locals at the entrance to the former hotel





A fire broke out at the premises on Saturday night, and Gardaí have launched a criminal investigation.

Neither councillor in question was in attendance at yesterday’s meeting of Galway County Council, during which councillors unanimously affirmed their support for the rights of asylum seekers in ireland.

The comments made by councillors Thomas and Walsh have now been referred to Fianna Fáil’s Rules and Procedures Committee

