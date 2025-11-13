Two city tech firms shortlisted in major national awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two city-based tech companies have been shortlisted for the National Business and Finance awards.

They will take place in Dublin next month

Communications firm MBRYONICS, based in Dangan, are nominated in the ‘Elevation Company of the Year’ category.

And, tech startup hub Platform94 in Mervue Business Park have been shortlisted for ‘Brand of the Year’.

The 2025 National Business and Finance Awards in association with KPMG will take place on Thursday, December 11th at the convention Centre Dublin.