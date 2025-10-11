Two charged with assaults on Gardaí

By Ronan Judge

TWO people have appeared in court charged with assaulting two Gardaí in Galway city centre last month.

John Delaney (22), with an address at apartment 11 Tír na gCapall, Ballybrit, and Diane Ferreria (20), with an address at 6 Coill Tíre, Doughiska, appeared at Galway District Court on charges arising from an incident on September 21 at Upper Abbeygate Street.

John Delaney is charged with assault causing harm to Garda Shane Lyons, contrary to section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against The Person Act, as amended by section 20 of the Criminal Provisions Miscellaneous Act.

Diana Ferreria is charged with assaults on Garda Lyons and Garda Ashling Corbett, contrary to section 2 of the Non Fatal Offences Against The Person Act.

Delaney and Ferreria are also each charged with public order intoxication and breach of the peace offences,.

A third person, James Delaney (21), with an address at apartment 11 Tir na gCapall, Ballybrit, face two charges arising from the incident at upper Abbeygate Street on September 21.

He is charged with being intoxicated to such an extent that he might endanger himself or others, contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act.

He also faces a charge pf engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

Sergeant Joanne McGhee handed in to court, schedules of the arrest, charge and caution of all three accused.

The court heard directions were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions on how the cases are to proceed.

All three accused were represented in court by barrister, Garry McDonald.

Judge Catherine Ryan granted Mr McDonald’s applications for legal aid in the names of solicitors Tony McLynn and Niamh McLynn.

Judge Ryan remanded all three accused on bail to appear again in court on January 19, 2026.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.