Two Ballinasloe secondary schools to amalgamate by September 2025
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay FM newsroom-The principals of the two schools in Ballinasloe to amalgamate are looking forward to the blending of cultures.
Ardscoil Mhuire, and St Joseph’s Garbally College are to be joined by September 2025, under a new name yet to be decided.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The Department of Education will assess both school buildings to decide if they will be used, or if a new one will be constructed.
Paul Walsh, Principal of Garbally College says it’s going to be a huge cultural shift:
More like this:
Gaillimh le Gaeilge gets ten thousand euro to rebuild its website
Galway Bay FM newsroom-Gaillimh le Gaeilge has been allocated a grant of just under ten thousand ...
Free e-waste recycling events to be held across the county
Galway Bay FM newsroom-Galway householders are being urged to avail of free e-waste and battery r...
Business owners raise concerns over problematic alleyway in Tuam
Business owners in Tuam have raised concerns over a problematic alleyway between Shop Street and ...
Athenry secondary schools in need of further accommodation as demand soars
A request has been made to the Department of Education for new accommodation to be fast-tracked f...
Local councillors vow to keep pressure on Government for funding for Ash Dieback
Local councillors have vowed to keep the pressure on the Government regarding funding to deal wit...
Fine Gael selects Local Election candidates for Connemara
Fine Gael has selected its Local Election candidates for Connemara Outgoing Councillor Eileen Man...
Locally based tour company launches The Dark Tour of Galway for Halloween
Galway city based tour company, Experience Galway, is launching The Dark Tour of Galway for the H...
Plans progressing on Headford Traffic Managment plan and bus shelter
Plans for an improved traffic management plan and a bus shelter in Headford are progressing. The ...
Renewed pressure on Irish Water to address 6-month Boil Water Notice in Loughrea
Irish Water is facing fresh pressure to give clarity to people in Loughrea in relation to the lon...