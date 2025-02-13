Two Ballinasloe rugby players Béibhinn Parsons and Charlotte Fleming feature on new stamps

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Two Ballinasloe rugby players Béibhinn Parsons and Charlotte Fleming feature on the latest An Post stamps marking the 150th Anniversary of the Irish Rugby Football Union
The four photographs of top level adult players Béibhinn Parsons and Josh van der Flier as well as young club players Charlotte Fleming and Sam Kidd capture the essence of the game
The eye-catching stamps, and special First Day Cover envelope are all by Irish designers Unthink
The stamp set comprises a national ‘N’ rate stamp for posting within the island of Ireland, and one ‘W’ rate stamp, for posting worldwide.