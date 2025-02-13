  • Services

Two Ballinasloe rugby players Béibhinn Parsons and Charlotte Fleming feature on new stamps

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two Ballinasloe rugby players Béibhinn Parsons and Charlotte Fleming feature on the latest An Post stamps marking the 150th Anniversary of the Irish Rugby Football Union

The four photographs of top level adult players Béibhinn Parsons and Josh van der Flier as well as young club players Charlotte Fleming and Sam Kidd capture the essence of the game

The eye-catching stamps, and special First Day Cover envelope are all by Irish designers Unthink

The stamp set comprises a national ‘N’ rate stamp for posting within the island of Ireland, and one ‘W’ rate stamp, for posting worldwide.

