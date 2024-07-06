Two arrested and charged following recovery of stolen trailers on Clare/Galway border
Two men have been arrested and charged as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft of trailers and equipment from farms and construction sites.
Gardaí from the Loughrea Crime Unit conducted an operation in the North Clare and Galway border area on Thursday evening and during that operation intercepted a vehicle recovering two stolen trailers and a variety of items including tools, drills, chop saws, impact drivers, nail guns, and a generator.
The men, aged in their 40’s and 20’s, were detained at a Garda station in the North Western Region and were subsequently charged and brought before a special sitting of Galway District Court yesterday evening.
Gardai say that Investigations are ongoing.
