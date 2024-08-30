Two arrested after half million euro of drugs seized in Galway and Monaghan
Two people have been arrested after more than half a million euro worth of drugs were sized in Galway and Monaghan.
Detective Gardaí in both areas conducted a major operation targetting and organised crime gang.
The gang’s suspected of involvement in the importation and sale of controlled drugs in the West and North East of the country.
Yesterday, a total of six locations were searched in Galway and Monaghan.
Over €550 thousand worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine were seized – as well as €65 thousand in cash.
Four cars and a rolex watch were also confiscated.
Two men, aged in their 40s and 50s, were arrested as part of the investigation and are detained at an unspecified Garda station.
