Twinning Archive unveiled at council offices in Tuam

A twinning archive to mark the long association between the town of Tuam and Straubing in Germany has been unveiled at the council offices in Tuam.

The idea was first mooted forty years ago with the official charter being signed in 1991.





At the official unveiling Emily Reynolds, representing the twinning committee, described the archive contents to our reporter Kevin Dwyer.

