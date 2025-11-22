  • Services

Twenty-three Galway businesses honoured at Gradaim Gnó na hÉireann

Published:

  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Twenty-three Galway businesses have been honoured at this year’s Gradaim Gnó na hÉireann, organised by Glór na nGael

The ceremony was held in Croke Park and 160 businesses from around the country were honoured.

The awards celebrate businesses that put the Irish language at their heart and provide a service through Irish.

Daithi O Se, the guest of honour at the event presented the awards to the winners.

The Galway recipients are:

Anam Grá (Westside)

Aoife Dowd Artist (Carna)

Bláthanna Fiáine Wildflower Walks ( Inis Meáin)

Clifden Bike Shop (Clifden)

Connemara Healing ( Connemara)

Cooke’s Caife ( Derrynea)

DUINE ( Westside)

Dreimire Teoranta ( Baile na hAbhann )

Ealaín Iarthar na hÉireann ( Sailethúna Portach, Killannin)

Griangrafadòireacht (Inis Oírr)

Iarthar ( Westside)

Jackie Folan Limited (Carna)

Man of Aran Crafts LTD ( Inishmore)

Maan Made ( Inis Meáin )

Neylon’s Pharmacy ( Barna)

Oileán I.T ( Connemara)

Roisin Ridge Fitness ( Connemara)

Rúnda Coffee (Spiddal)

Spleodar ( Carnmore)

Suil Eile Space ( Barna)

Teach Nan Phaidi (Kilmurvey, Inis Mor)

Stáisiún Seirbhis Bhreathnach Teo ( Cashla)

