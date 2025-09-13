Twenty new Re-turn bins installed across Galway City

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Twenty new Re-turn bins have been installed across Galway City.

They’re the bins that allow you to return plastic bottles for a 15 cent credit, rather than dump them in with general waste.

Re-turn, the operator of the Deposit Return Scheme, says surveys show 8 in 10 people support on-the-go recycling and want bins in their local communities.

It notes that Coastwatch recently reported the lowest levels of plastic bottle and can litter on Irish shores in 25 years.