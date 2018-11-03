‘Twenty Minute Hill’ just got a whole lot longer

Motorists on one of the most trafficked routes in North Galway will be running into temporary red lights – for the next four years.

A section of the main Tuam to Dunmore road will be reduced to one lane in the coming weeks on foot of safety concerns and the fact that it has become a high accident location.

There was a fatality last October at Carrowmunniagh – or Twenty Minute Hill as it is known locally – while there have been six serious smashes over the past five months.

The black spot is a narrow bend with rock formations on either side – and during adverse weather conditions, rubble spills out onto the main N83, causing a hazard for motorists.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland is to carry out a road widening programme to improve safety – but members of Tuam Municipal Council have been informed that, while there was agreement with a landowner on one side, there was none on the other.

The ultimate move in that process would be a Compulsory Purchase Order, which could mean a process of up to four years – meaning the road at this point would be reduced to a single lane during that period.

Senior Engineer John Coyle said that the road, at this location, is through a section of deep cut with no verge and loose rubble falling on the road every so often.

He explained that in the past month there has been a number of serious incidents where the road has had to be closed for a number of hours with diversions in place.

“It was on foot of this that the County Council along with Transport Infrastructure Ireland have decided to carry out road improvements and this will involve the installation of a one-way traffic system,” Mr Coyle said.

Cllr Pete Roche asked that traffic calming measures be put in place rather than closing off one lane as he said that this would cause major disruption and annoyance for the thousands of motorists who travel this road every day.

He suggested that a reduction in the speed limit to 30km/h should be considered but he was told by officials that even this was no longer a safe option.

Cllr Tom McHugh urged the Council engineers to enter immediate negotiations with the landowner who is less than willing to accommodate the road widening. “This has to be expedited in the shortest possible period,” he said.

The Fine Gael councillor believes that there are around 10,000 vehicles using this road every day despite the Council figures saying that it is just over 4,300.

Mr Coyle was of the opinion that even if the Council erected special signs to reduce speed, a lot of motorists would not adhere to this.

Cllr Des Joyce said that traffic lights for a possible four years would not be welcomed by motorists and hoped that the safety works could be carried out much quicker.