Turnout between 14 and 22% throughout city and county this evening on referendum vote

Figures released this evening show a turnout of between 14 and 22% in Galway on the referendum vote

Referendum voting got underway at 345 polling stations in Galway East and Galway West at 7am this morning.





As of 4pm, the area with the biggest turnout was Kinvara with 22% of the elecorate having voted.

Other areas of note were St Enda’s West in Salthill and Bushypark where voting was brisk at 21%.

The lowest recorded was Castlegar at 14%

Polling stations remain open until 10 tonight except for Inishbofin where stations will close an hour earlier at 9pm.

The Galway outcomes will be announced along with the rest of the constituencies at the national count centre in Dublin tomorrow evening.

