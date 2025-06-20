Turloughmore's David Collins is new County Cathaoirleach

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The new Cathaoirleach of County Galway is Athenry/Oranmore area Fine Gael councillor David Collins from Turloughmore

Cllr Collins was elected at County Hall in the last few minutes and it will be his first time in the top position succeeding Fianna Fáil’s Martina Kinnane under a five-year pact agreed after last year’s local elections

In the city, later this afternoon Mayor Fianna Fáil Councillor Peter Keane is expected to hand over the chain of office to Councillor Mike Cubbard, also under a five-year pact

It would be Independent Councillor Cubbard’s third time to take up the role, having served two previous terms from 2019 to 2021