Turkey import ban is a setback but huge numbers set for EU markets

INCREASED pressure is being brought to bear on Agriculture Minister Michael Creed to prioritise the expansion of live exports this year as Irish cattle numbers continue to put pressure on the prices being paid at Irish meat plants.

While there were some indications from Kepak last week of an easing in the supply situation through the Spring season, the IFA – both at national and local level – have been calling for measure to be put in place to help streamline the live export trade.

However, last week there was more bad news for the live export trade when Turkey confirmed that they were temporarily suspending trade for live imports from all countries in order to protect their own producers.

Galway IFA Livestock Committee Chairman, Michael Flynn, said that while the ban from Turkey was not what they wanted to hear, export to that country had dropped massively last year due to the fall in value of the Turkish lira.

“What we want to try and do for the moment is to build on the very successful live export feeds we have to countires like Spain, Holland, Italy and Belgium.

“In terms of transport and any proposed restrictions on the current 29-day assembly period for the live trade, the Government must ensure there are no obstacles put in the way of the live trade,” said Michael Flynn.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

