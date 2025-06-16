Tubberjarlath Road Tuam re-opens following serious overnight crash

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Tubberjarlath Road in Tuam has re-opened following a serious overnight crash which resulted in five people being taken to hospital

Gardaí and emergency services attended the two-car crash, which occurred at approximately 1.40am

The road is now open again having been closed for several hours to allow for an examination of the scene

One of the drivers, a man in his 30s, was taken to UHG to be treated for serious injuries

The other driver, a man in his late teens, along with three women, all aged in their late teens, were also brought to hospital with non life-threatening injuries