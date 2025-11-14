Tuam's Rían Coady presented with prestigious Global Undergraduate Award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Tuam’s Rían Coady, a student at Trinity College Dublin, has been presented with the prestigious Global Undergraduate Award, one of just 25 winners

The winners were presented with the prestigious Thomas Clarkson Gold Medal for their success in this leading academic awards programme for undergraduate research

A judging team of 500 academics selected the winners from over 2,400 submissions spanning 348 universities in 99 countries

Former Government Minister Simon Coveney presented the awards this week at the Global Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony in King’s Inns with Rían Coady winning the Philosophy category