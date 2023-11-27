Tuam’s N17 Plaza named Food To Go Retailer of the Year
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Tuam’s N17 Plaza has been awarded the Food To Go Retailer of the Year Award at this year’s C-Store Awards.
The awards focus on recognising the retail industry’s top retailers and brands.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The service station received the award for achieving expectional standards in Ireland’s convenience store sector.
The prize was presented to N17 Site Manager Harry Cronin and Retail Manager Alan Bradburn at the awards ceremony in Dun Laoghaire yesterday evening.
The post Tuam’s N17 Plaza named Food To Go Retailer of the Year appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Portiuncula Hospital’s Echocardiography Department receives European Accreditation
Portiuncula Hospital has received European accreditation for its Echocardiography Department. The...
Galway TD Sean Canney critical of ‘knee-jerk’ calls for resignation after Dublin riots
Galway East TD Sean Canney is expressing his concern over what he considers are ‘knee-jerk&...
Two Door Cinema Club and Madness join Galway Airport summer gigs
Two more acts have been confirmed for Galway Summer Sessions at Galway Airport next year. The sit...
Teagasc Walsh scholar based in Athenry wins animal innovation award
A participant of the Teagasc Scholar Walsh programme has won an award for her studies on animal i...
Public info evenings in Galway city on reducing home energy costs
A series of public information evenings on home energy will be held over the next few weeks in Ga...
One man arrested after €56K cocaine and cannabis seized in city
One man has been arrested following a drug seizure in Galway city worth almost €60,000 Gardaí sei...
Gardaí seize €56,000 worth of cocaine in Galway City
A man in his 30s remains in custody following the seizure of an estimated €56,000 worth of cocain...
Mairead Farrell says Gaeltacht schools being left in the “ha’penny place”
Many Gaeltacht schools are being left in the “ha’penny place” over how funding ...