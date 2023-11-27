Tuam’s N17 Plaza named Food To Go Retailer of the Year

Tuam’s N17 Plaza has been awarded the Food To Go Retailer of the Year Award at this year’s C-Store Awards.

The awards focus on recognising the retail industry’s top retailers and brands.





The service station received the award for achieving expectional standards in Ireland’s convenience store sector.

The prize was presented to N17 Site Manager Harry Cronin and Retail Manager Alan Bradburn at the awards ceremony in Dun Laoghaire yesterday evening.

